Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown News: RnB Singer Gets Five-Year Restraining Order; Required to Undergo Batterer Intervention Program

After months of court hearings, authorities granted model-actress Karrueche Tran a five-year restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, RnB singer Chris Brown. The latter is also required to undergo a batterer intervention program.

REUTERS/Lucy NicholsonSinger Chris Brown (R), who pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend Rihanna, appears in court with his lawyer Mark Geragos for a progress hearing, in Los Angeles, California, January 15, 2015.

According to reports, the court made its decision on Thursday after Tran took the stand and testified going through an allegedly abusive relationship with Brown.

Entertainment Tonight obtained court documents reportedly ordering Brown to maintain at least a 100-yard distance from "Tran's home, work, job, and vehicle." He was also prohibited from making contact with Tran in any form.

With the nature of Tran's complaints, Brown was also reportedly ordered by the court not to ruin any of her property and avoid any acts that will take away Tran's peace including keeping track of her movements. Brown was also prohibited from trying to "impersonate" his ex-girlfriend through any social media and electronic platforms.

Apart from all the prohibitions, the court also required Brown to undergo a batterer intervention program for 52 weeks, which translates to more than a year. He must present a document to the authorities as proof once he completed the program.

According to TMZ, Brown was not present when the court decision was made. He reportedly tried to request to join the hearing via phone call but the assigned judge did not approve.

The same report shared that Tran claims she has been subjected to abusive treatments and grave threats made by Brown.

After their break up, the RnB singer has also purportedly threatened Tran through text messages that said: "I'm not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I'm there I will make you hate me even more, don't be anywhere I'm out in public, I'm going to ban you from all events."

Back to ET's report, the court also prohibited Brown from approaching Tran in any events or "block her movements" in general.

Within the time of their relationship, Tran claimed she had been subjected to several incidents of physical abuse such as the time when she was "punched in my stomach twice" and "pushed down the stairs" by Brown.

Back in 2010, Rihanna's then relationship with Brown also came to an ugly end when she came out in public with half of her face badly bruised from Brown's beating. In the court, Brown pleaded guilty for this case.