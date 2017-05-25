Karrueche Tran Not Granted a Protective Order Against Chris Brown After Failure to Appear in Court Session

After failing to testify in person, Karrueche Tran was reportedly not granted a permanent restraining order against former partner Chris Brown.

REUTERS/Joshua RobertsKarrueche Tran arrives for the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2017.

According to TMZ, 29-year-old Tran was not able to show up in court due to her filming duties for a new show in New Orleans at the time.

Tran was supposed to explain in detail all her claims against Brown, which includes describing a number of violent encounters and the death threats she reportedly received. Although she was confident that the protective order would be issued against the 28-year-old singer, Tran's failure to make an in-person testimony caused the judge to not make such a ruling.

According to the judge, Tran should have appeared in court that day or should at least have given them a notice 12 days prior to the hearing that she would not be able to make it there physically. The judge is now asking her to properly file her complaint so they can continue on with the case.

It was not only Tran who did not appear in court. Brown also reportedly did not show up in the session since according to his lawyer, they were never served the right papers, although a video was released telling otherwise.

The scheduled session came weeks after Tran expressed her interest to testify against her ex. That time, the actress claimed that Brown had physically assaulted and threatened to kill her. According to reports, Tran's goal is not just to fight for her right but also to help victims of domestic abuse like her to confront their abusers.

Tran and Brown's relationship began in 2011. In a sworn statement, Tran said her ex-partner has beaten her a number of times during their relationship, with several instances of him pushing her down the stairs and punching her in the stomach.