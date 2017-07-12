Karrueche Tran, Quavo Breakup: 'Claws' Actress Mum About Possible Split With Migos Rapper

Migos rapper Quavo and Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran have been doing great in their relationship. Despite occasional spats with Brown, the pair is thriving peacefully. However, fans of the duo were worried when the hip-hop artist reportedly posted something about another "woman."

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Karrueche Tran arrives for the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, April 29, 2017.

Quavo posted on Snapchat, "New B*tch Alert," which added to the rumors that he has a new woman, a stripper named Exotica.

When asked about the status of their relationship on Instagram, Tran remained tight-lipped and instead promoted her makeup collection called "FEM ROSA". In the post, the "Claws" actress described her new product which was inspired by roses.

According to IB Times, last month, Tran claimed that she was single again. Her relationship with the Migos singer started in April and when asked about its status, she simply implied that she was not in the mood to answer the query. She then pointed to her said boyfriend to provide the answer. She seemingly ignored anything about her boyfriend and instead promoted her TNT show.

While she and Quavo have been dating for months, she had an on-and-off relationship with Rihanna's ex-boyfriend Chris Brown for years. She severed romantic ties with Brown after she discovered that he had a child in 2015. But her link to the "Little More" singer did not end after the split. Brown has been meddling in their relationship.

Quavo and Brown had a fight during the BET Awards in June. The "Loyal" singer was reportedly harassing Tran and even developed animosity with her boyfriend. Tran filed for a restraining order against Brown for threatening her life.

The two singers have ended up as foes but they used to be friends, according to Hollywood Life. They have collaborated on a number of songs such as Brown's "Whippin'" Juicy J's "Leanin'" and Migos' "Just for Tonight." Tran is seen as a reason why they continue to be enemies.