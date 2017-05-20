Karrueche Tran Says She's in a 'Happy Place' After Ex Chris Brown Served With Restraining Order

Model-actress Karrueche Tran recently shared in an interview that she is in a "happy place." Tran has been in a legal battle seeking a restraining order be served on her former boyfriend, singer Chris Brown.

REUTERS/Joshua RobertsKarrueche Tran arrives for the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2017.

According to Wetpaint, Tran was present at the recently held Turner upfront this week where the "Claws" star shared everything is going well for her and says her acting career is her "focus right now."

Talking about her birthday last May 17, Tran told Wetpaint: "I'm at a good, happy place in my life and couldn't ask for anything better on my birthday than to be working at the upfronts with my cast and to be a part of this and TNT, so I'm okay. I don't need any birthday gifts."

Tran was announced as a regular cast member of "Claws" in 2016. Recently, as she talked to Complex, the actress expressed how her character, Virginia, in the series differs from other roles she's portrayed before.

Tran said: "I've played the girlfriend, the wife, the girl next door, those kinds of roles, so with Virginia, I can really create and be an artist and explore me as an actor, and so it's been so much fun bringing that out of her. It's such a difference from anything I've ever done, and people will see that."

Earlier this year, Tran was caught in a highly controversial string of events after her allegedly abusive relationship with Brown made her decide to take legal action and seek protection by petitioning for a restraining order against the R&B artist.

Tran and Brown first started dating in 2010 but they broke up briefly and got back together. However, they parted ways again in 2015. In February, she filed for and was granted a temporary restraining order to make sure Brown could not get within 100 yards of her. For a couple of months, he reportedly tried to avoid receiving the restraining order papers. However, earlier this month, he was finally served with the legal documents.

It is not the first time Brown is being accused of physically abusing his partner. Back in 2009, his then partner, pop star Rihanna, came out and shared how Brown became "violent towards me" following a heated confrontation.