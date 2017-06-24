'Kate Beckinsale' Dating 21-Year-Old Comedian Matt Rife

"Underworld" actress Kate Beckinsale has recently been spotted locking lips with her 21-year-old actor and stand-up comedian Matt Rife.

The 43-year-old was photographed outside of Villa Lounge in West Hollywood on Tuesday sharing a kiss with a younger man. Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Beckinsale was with her new beau, who is 22 years younger than her.

A source informed ET Online that the pair met through a mutual friend. According to the informant, they connected right away. Shortly after their meeting, they went on their first date and they have been together ever since.

Rife clearly has no problems dating an older woman. He made it clear on social media, writing, "Age is just a number. Find someone you love, and take their breath away..." The post, however, has now been deleted.

Furthermore, the actress' family and friends have no issues with her younger beau. The source reveals that they approve of him.

"Everyone in Kate's circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship. He really is the sweetest guy and makes her so happy! Her entire family thinks he is the nicest and most lovely person," the unnamed source told ET Online. "He is very mature for his age and is a great guy."

Coincidentally, Beckinsale is expected to star in a film called "The Only Living Boy in New York," which is about an older woman set out to attract a younger man.

Rife is best known for his appearance on Nick Cannon's MTV Sketch comedy show on episodes of "Wild N Out."

Beckinsale's romance with the 21-year-old started several months after director Len Wiseman filed for divorce. After 12 years of marriage, the couple called it quits. Wiseman and Beckinsale have no children, but the "Pearl Harbor" star has an 18-year-old daughter with actor Michael Sheen.

