Kate Beckinsale Reportedly Split With Matt Rife

Kate Beckinsale's brief romance with 21-year-old Matt Rife has reportedly ended.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actress Kate Beckinsale poses at the premiere of 'The Brothers Grimsby' in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2016.

Beckinsale's relationship with the aspiring actor only started in June, but it looks like they have gone their separate ways. An unnamed source close to the pair confirmed to Us Weekly that their fledgling romance has "fizzled out."

"They went on a couple of fun dates," the insider revealed. "She's happily single and has a lot going on."

Another source told the media outlet that Beckinsale is focusing more on "her daughter and her career."

The 44-year-old actress made headlines when she was spotted having a romantic date with Rife at the Sherman Oaks Galleria in late June. The "Underworld" star was all smiles as she hugged her then-beau.

Rife, who is only three years older than Beckinsale's 18-year-old daughter Lily, was also seen making out with the British actress a few weeks before their PDA-packed photos surfaced online.

When news of their relationship broke, reports noted that Beckinsale's friends immediately got along with her new guy. An insider said Rife is "very mature for his age," which might be another reason why Beckinsale was attracted to him. Aside from acting, Rife also does stand-up comedy. He appeared on Nick Cannon's TV show titled "Wild 'N Out" as well.

Beckinsale's fling comes just less than a year after her divorce from director Len Wiseman. They were married for 11 years until they separated in 2015. Before her marriage with Wiseman, Beckinsale was in a long-term relationship with Michael Sheen, who is Lily's father.

Beckinsale will next be seen in the movie "The Only Living Boy in New York," which is about a woman who also has a relationship with a much younger guy. It arrives in theaters on Friday, Aug. 11.

Reps for the actress have yet to comment on the breakup.