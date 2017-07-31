Kate Beckinsale's Alleged Stalker Arrested During Comic Con in Tampa Bay

A man who is allegedly Kate Beckinsale's stalker was arrested at the Tampa Bay Comic Con this weekend.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actress Kate Beckinsale at the premiere of "The Brothers Grimsby" in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2016.

TMZ reported that 45-year-old Terry Lee Repp was arrested on Saturday, July 29 after cops were ordered to be on the lookout for him due to his history with Beckinsale.

Prior to being busted at the Tampa Bay Comic Con, Repp has been following the "Underworld" star across the country. He also harassed her and even threatened to stab her during a past encounter.

"Repp made physical contact with the victim during an event in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2016. During this encounter, Repp touched the victim's back and made a statement to the victim in reference to stabbing her," the police said in a press release.

Authorities further mentioned that Repp seems to have an "irrational obsession" with Beckinsale because of how he went out of his way just to get near her. Because of Repp's actions, the actress reportedly felt "emotional distress" and started to fear for her own safety.

The alleged stalker was booked at Hillsborough County Jail and was charged with stalking. Beckinsale went on to appear at the Comic Con panel to meet her fans later in the day.

On Sunday, the charge was upgraded to a felony charge. Repp is now being held on a $5,000 bond because of his actions.

Although Beckinsale is currently dealing with a stalker problem, this has not kept her from enjoying her personal life to the fullest. The 44-year-old actress recently found love with Matt Rife, a 21-year-old stand-up comedian and model. Sources have confirmed that the pair met through a mutual friend and their relationship is now official.

"They quickly started flirting, went on their first date and it's continued since," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "Everyone in Kate's circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship."