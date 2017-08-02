Kate Hudson New Hair: Actress Shows Off Buzz Cut for New Project

Kate Hudson recently traded her long blonde locks for a buzz cut.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actress Kate Hudson arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016.

Many female celebrities have been chopping off their long tresses lately. Hudson, 38, is the latest actress to join the trend, as she recently decided to shave her head for an upcoming project opposite Maddie Ziegler.

The "Almost Famous" star debuted her new look on Instagram on July 27, captioning her photo with, "Freedom."

Hudson went on to show off her hairstyle while dirt bike riding with her 13-year-old son, Ryder, and her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa. Hudson posed with her boyfriend and eldest son along with the caption: "We at it again #DirtBikeRyders."

Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating for a while now. The pair made their red carpet debut in May during the premiere of her mother Goldie Hawn's movie "Snatched."

Citing an unnamed eyewitness, Us Weekly reported that the pair was very affectionate with each other all throughout the event. When a reporter asked Hudson about what she loves the most about her boyfriend, she simply said, "How long do you have? He's a good man."

While she seems to be enjoying her new hair, Hudson was spotted wearing a wig on July 31 as she left the set of her upcoming film. She had chest-length hair again, but it might just be for a flashback scene in the movie. The actress donned a striped tank top and a white sweat suit paired with fringed booties and a fedora hat.

Hudson decided to shave her head for a new secret project with singer-songwriter Sia. Further details about the film have yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that Hudson will be starring with Ziegler, Sia's teenage muse.

Written and directed by Sia, "Sister" is scheduled to hit the big screen sometime next year.