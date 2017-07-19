Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Wedding Rumors: Couple Ties the Knot in Secret Ceremony

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Cast member Kate Mara arrives with actor Jamie Bell for the premiere of the film "Megan Leavey" in New York, U.S., June 5, 2017

"House of Cards" star Kate Mara and Jamie Bell had a private marriage ceremony, skipping the usual wedding announcement for the fans.

The couple posted photos of the celebrations after the event, as Kate Mara simply supplied her Twitter post with the word "Nuptials." Her "Fantastic Four" co-star followed suit, posting the same photo with the brief caption "Me & Mrs B" on Monday, July 17.

The 34-year old actress tied the knot during the weekend with her husband, according to the Sun. While this is her first wedding, this is the second time that Bell exchanged vows in marriage.

The "Billy Elliot" actor was previously married to "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood before their split in 2014. They have a four-year-old son who they jointly hold custody over, and the former couple has since been raising him away from the celebrity spotlight.

The couple has dated in secret before letting their fans in on the news when the pair attended the 2016 MET Gala as a couple. Part of the secrecy could come from Mara's difficulties with dating celebrities, as she shared in an earlier interview with People.

"You constantly have to shift things, and communicate," she said, noting how they made their relationship work despite their busy schedules. "Like asking, 'What's your deal with that show or with this movie,' to make sure that you actually can see each other," Mara added.

She continued on, noting how communication is very important when in a relationship with another actor, like Bell. "We're on the same page though, so that helps," she said.

As fans congratulate the happy couple, some would note how Mara and Bell got their start for their relationship off the box-office flop that is the "Fantastic Four" movie in 2015. They have been dating for two years since they met on the set of the comic book franchise movie, with Mara playing the role of Susan Storm, the Invisible Woman.

While Bell played the role of The Thing, and as such does not really share a lot of scenes with Mara, they still found time to get to know each other, as screenwriter Simon Kinberg noted in an interview.