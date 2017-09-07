Kate Mara was Zoe Barnes in 'House of Cards,' Will Now Play Another Journalist

"House of Cards" actress Kate Mara, who played reporter Zoe Barnes in the Netflix drama, will once again assume the role of a journalist. Her latest project still doesn't have a title but it will be an adaptation of a book written by Nellie Bly.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Kate Mara will be playing the journalist Nelly Bly in a new series.

Mara will play Bly who pretended that she was mentally insane so that she could gain access to Blackwell's Island Asylum around the 1800's. Bly's stories were printed in Joseph Pulitzer's New York World and were later compiled as a book called "10 Days in A Mad-House."

Bly's real identity was later revealed as investigative reporter Elizabeth Cochran Seaman. Her stories exposed the conditions at the asylum in New York which prompted a grand jury investigation into the Department of Public Charities and Corrections in 1887.

Mara will also executive produce the project along with Entertainment One, Frederick Zollo Company and the producers of the James Bond films, Danjaq. Sarah Thorp will write the series.

Mara made a mark on "House of Cards" as the Frank Underwood's (Kevin Spacey) lover. Her character was murdered by Underwood in season 2 but her footprint still haunts the series and fans continue to talk about her death four years later.

Mara graced "House of Cards" season 5 via a flashback. She told The Hollywood Reporter that she had no idea Zoe Barnes would still matter to the series after so many years and she has yet to catch up on two seasons.

"I literally know nothing about it, but I think it's crazy and very flattering," the actress said. "Little did I know — I don't know how many years ago I finished filming — that she would still be a part of the storyline. That's really awesome."

For now, no network or streaming platform is attached to Mara's project but the producers will put the project up for bid to the distributors.