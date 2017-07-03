Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Royal Couple Visits Princess Diana's Grave on Her Birthday

(Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville) A photo of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the grave site of the late Princess Diana to commemorate her 56th birthday on Saturday, July 1.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the birthday event with their two children, three-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, as well as William's younger brother, Prince Harry, and Diana's brother, Earl Spencer. This coming August also marks the 20th anniversary of her untimely demise.

According to BBC News, Prince William and his family attended a private ceremony for the rededication of her mother's gravesite around 20 years after she passed away. The service was conducted by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, at the Princess of Wales's family home in Northamptonshire.

The event was not attended by Diana's ex-husband, Prince Charles, as well as her current wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. The royal couple embarked on an official trip to Canada to celebrate the country's 150th birthday.

Prince William and Prince Harry were 15 and 12 years old, respectively, when their mother lost her life in a car accident back in 1997 in Paris. The siblings decided to commemorate the anniversary of her death by commissioning a statue of the princess, which will be erected in the public gardens of Kensington Palace.

"It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world with a permanent statue," William and Harry said in a statement back in January. "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit when it will be unveiled. It is hoped that this will occur before the end of 2017."

Princess Diana was adored by citizens across the globe not only for her previous royal title as princess of the British monarchy, but also for her dedication to charity work. Reflecting on her memory and legacy, ABC will be releasing a documentary film about the princess, which will air in two parts next month.