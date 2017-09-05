Kate Middleton Due Date: Will The New Royal Baby Come Out In March 2018?

REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge

After the Kensington Palace announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child together, the world is now speculating about the Duchess of Cambridge's expected due date.

Based on speculations, the Duchess might be 12 weeks along the way since it has been a custom by most parents to wait until the first trimester of the pregnancy came to pass. This could mean that the new royal baby will arrive in March 2018.

However, some reports are also claiming that the Palace might have announced the pregnancy sooner than expected because the Duchess is once again suffering from a severe case of morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

Based on the definition, hyperemesis gravidarum is a pregnancy-related acute morning sickness that causes mothers-to-be to suffer from severe cases of nausea and vomiting. This means that she will have a hard time attending to her royal duties in the coming days.

This is not the first time that Middleton endured the severe pregnancy symptom since she also suffered the same when she got pregnant with her first child Prince George Alexander Louis who was born in July 2013, as well as her second child Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana born in May 2015.

If the pregnancy announcement came early, it can still be speculated that the next royal baby will be born sometime before June 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also expected to give birth in the private delivery suite at the Lindo Wing of the St. Mary's Hospital in Westminster, London, where she also delivered her two kids. She is currently being cared for by the staff of the Palace at home while her mother, Carole Middleton, stays right beside her to attend to all her needs.

Prince William and her wife were last seen in public during the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death last week as they toured the Kensington Palace garden with Prince Harry.