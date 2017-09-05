Kate Middleton Pregnancy News: The Duchess of Cambridge Experiences Hyperemesis Gravidarum Again; What is This Rare Condition?

REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. The Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a girl on Saturday, the couple's second child and a sister to one-year-old Prince George.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace not only confirmed that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was expecting her third child, they also informed the public that she was experiencing a rare pregnancy condition called Hyperemesis Gravidarum again.

On Monday, the Kensington Palace communications team confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting their third child. In the same statement, the Palace also shared that "the Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

Kensington Palace also said that the Duchess was once again suffering from HG, which kept her from attending some royal engagements such as her planned visit to Hornsey Road Children's Centre on the day of the announcement.

The Duchess of Cambridge experienced the same condition when she was pregnant with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, which is what prompted the Palace to announce her status earlier than usual.

The effects of HG on a pregnant woman is characterized by the same symptoms of morning sickness such as nausea and vomiting. However, those struck by it experience these cases on a more severe level. To get a scope of how severe HG is, according to the United Kingdom's National Health Services, "some women report being sick up to 50 times a day."

It then causes weight loss, the imbalance of the mother's electrolytes in the body which leads to dehydration, and low blood pressure.

Meanwhile, NHS explains that HG cases were very rare that only one in 100 pregnant women experience it — and one of them happens to be a member of the royal family.

On the other hand, up to 70 percent of pregnant women normally experience morning sickness, but they start to feel better once they reached the 14th week of pregnancy.

Middleton's due date has yet to be revealed, but reports speculate the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be born sometime in spring.