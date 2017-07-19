Kate Middleton Pregnancy Rumors: Duchess of Cambridge Jokes About Having More Children

REUTERS / KACPER PEMPEL The British royal family Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and their kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George after landing in Poland for a royal tour

The Duchess of Cambridge once again set the world wide web on fire by dropping a joke about having another baby.

On the way to the Polish Presidential Palace with her husband Prince William, where they were greeted by a lot of well-wishers, the couple reportedly received a gift from one of the onlookers that will be fit for a newborn child. Since their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are already three years old and two years old, respectively, the Duchess shared a funny idea to her husband about how they can utilize the gift that they received.

The Daily Mirror royal correspondent Victoria Murphy overheard the conversation between the royal couple and shared it on her Twitter account. According to the reporter, Kate Middleton told Prince William, "We will just have to have more babies."

When a follower asked Murphy if the statement was the Duchess' subtle way of confirming that they are planning to have more children in the future, she claimed that it might just be the exact opposite. "I expect she joked about it because it's not something they're serious about but never say never!" she stated in the post on her social media account.

However, royal onlookers are still expecting to hear an official pregnancy news from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the coming days.

The royal couple is said to be in Poland for an official visit with both of their children. The tour is reportedly conducted to strengthen the U.K.'s friendly ties with the country before the former exits the European Union.

After their Polish trip, the British royal family will head off to Germany as part of their official summer tour where they are expected to meet with German chancellor Angela Merkel, pay their respects at the Holocaust Memorial, and visit the Brandenburg Gate while in Berlin.