Kate Middleton Pregnancy: What Baby Name Will She and Prince William Pick for Third Baby?

Kensington Palace officially confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child. Following the announcement of Kate Middleton's pregnancy, the guessing game begun for a potential baby name.

REUTERS/Andrew Matthews Kate Middleton and Prince William will soon add a third baby to their growing family.

Bookers are reportedly cashing in on bets from royal watchers. The popular vote is that the princess will be giving birth to another baby girl who could likely be named Alice.

Other leading choices for baby names for girls also include Victoria, Alexandra, and Grace. But if Prince William and his wife will have another boy, royal watchers are betting that the couple will pick Arthur as the first choice, followed by Alexander and Albert.

"It should come as no surprise to see fairly normal yet regal names top the betting," a bookie from Ladbroke said.

William Hill bettors also believe the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will go with Alice and Alexander in naming their new baby.

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Meanwhile, royal watchers expect that the baby will be born sometime between March and June 2018. The palace did not detail how far along the princess is but speculations are that she was already pregnant when the royals visited Poland last July.

Prince William welcomed his wife's third pregnancy as "good news." He publicly acknowledged the greetings and well-wishes during a visit to Oxford for the National Mental Health and Policing Conference last Tuesday.

Prince William will have to attend royal functions by his lonesome in the next few months as the princess is on a required bed rest. She suffers from a delicate pregnancy and experiences symptoms of Hyperemesis Gravidarum. She also went through the same condition with Prince George, born on July 2013, and Princess Charlotte, born on May 2015.

The royal babies were born at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. The princess will likely also give birth to their third child in the same facility.

The new baby will become the fifth in line to the British throne following Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Harry will drop to the sixth in line when he was previously third in line before Prince William had kids.