Kate Middleton Pregnant: Are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Disagreement Over Third Baby?

Kate Middleton apparently doesn't think her husband, Prince William, would want another baby. Reports reveal her desire to have three kids, just like in her family, but her husband allegedly disagrees.

Reuters/Adnan Abidi A third baby for Kate Middleton and Prince William might not happen.

During a recent royal visit in Poland, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly made a joke about her husband bolting out the door if she gets pregnant for the third time. She was overheard to have talked about wanting another child but her husband was not on the same page.

The couple has two growing children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, and a third one could be a handful for the future King of England.

"After all, George and Charlotte are active youngsters, as they are both at ages where they cannot sit still, so they run around all over the place," an insider said. "[William and Kate] are determined to be hands-on parents, so there's never a quiet moment."

Another source supposedly revealed that the royal couple was advised by Prince Philip, Prince William's grandfather, to have just two kids because the world is already overpopulated.

Then, there's the matter of Middleton's difficult pregnancies. When she got pregnant with both her kids, the palace announced that she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum or extreme morning sickness. Middleton required bed rest, supplements and medication to get through the early phase of pregnancy.

Middleton and her husband's disagreement over having a third child might sound like there is a problem in the marriage. But Gossip Cop iterated that the matter is personal and no sources are privy to the royal couple's plans.

Meanwhile, Middleton recently hired a new assistant named Catherine Quinn, 58, to become her right-hand staff. Since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will soon be taking on more official roles in the palace, Quinn will specifically help the duchess be on top of their various engagements. Previously, the royal couple shared a social secretary.