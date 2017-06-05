Kate Middleton, Prince William Latest News: Maid Quits 'Demanding' Job; Duke Talks Regrets over Duchess Not Meeting Princess Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lost one of their maids. Sadie Rice, 35, who worked for Kate Middleton and Prince William as a housekeeper for two years, quit her job because it was apparently becoming too demanding.

Rice reportedly left her $45,000 job after the couple planned to move from the country in Anmer Hall in Norolk to the city in Kensington. A source reportedly said Rice could no longer handle the demands of her job as her workload "was increasing all the time."

The housekeeper previously worked in Buckingham Palace before she joined the Middleton and Prince William at Anmer Hall in 2015. She handled shopping, laundry and cleaning, as well as some cooking for the family.

But when Middleton and Prince William permanently reside in Kensington in the fall, her duties will expectedly increase. The royals are also said to be looking to hire more staff when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take on royal duties full time.

Meanwhile, Prince William will grace the issue of GQ this July. The magazine recently released a teaser about its feature where the second-in-line to the throne revealed his regrets over his wife and kids never getting to know his mother, Princess Diana.

"I would like to have had her advice. I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up," Prince William said in the interview. "It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her."

Prince William also talked about wanting his children to grow up normally despite their extraordinary circumstances, especially his son George, who could one day become king. Just like his mother, Prince William said he will fight to give his children a normal life. He and his wife have, so far, been doing the modern way of parenting their kids amid royal protocols.