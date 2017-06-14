Kate Middleton, Prince William News: Royal Couple Are Heading off to Germany and Poland in July

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly all set to go on their next royal tour. The royal couple is heading off to Germany and Poland in July, according to an official announcement by Kensington Palace.

Reuters/Susan MullaneLondon, United Kingdom; Prince William the Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge attending Day Thirteen of Wimbledon, July 6, 2014.

The royal couple's schedule indicates that they will be touching down in Warsaw, Poland on July 17 and will be staying there to visit Gdansk, as well as to meet the Polish Prime Minister, Beata Szydlo. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also be expected at the Auschwitz concentration camp before heading off to Germany, where they have reportedly set up a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

While in Germany, the Duke and Duchess will be undertaking a tour of Berlin, Heidelberg, and Hamburg, before finally returning to London on July 21. This will be the Duchess' first official visit to Germany and the royal couple's first tour of Poland on behalf of the government as Brexit Ambassadors.

The Daily Express reported that the Duke and Duchess will be making the trips at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as a show of good faith and unity in light of the Brexit negotiations.

Prince William and Kate are reportedly carrying out 60–100 royal engagements abroad each year. They took a historic two-day tour in Paris back in March of this year. They were also previously accompanied by their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on a trip to Canada in September 2016. Kensington Palace neither denied nor confirmed if the two young royals will once again be accompanying their parents on the upcoming Poland-Germany tour.

The Duke's younger brother, Prince Harry has just returned from his own royal tour of Singapore and Australia earlier in June.

More details about the Duke and Duchess' trip will be made available at a later date, according to the Palace.