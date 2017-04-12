Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Chooses Family Church For Upcoming Wedding

(Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier) Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's sister Pippa (picture) will marry James Matthews in May 20.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton might have had millions of people watching her as she wed the Duke of Cambridge Prince William, but her younger sister Pippa is happy to settle for an intimate wedding – and in a very private setting.

Pippa is set to marry her fiancé, former race car driver and hedge fund manager James Matthews, on May 20 this year, the Daily Mail reports. Her choice of venue for the intimate occasion? St. Mark's Church on a private estate in Englefield, Berkshire, which is perfect for intimate wedding ceremonies.

St. Mark's Church is located about six miles away from the Middleton home in Bucklebury, where they will have their reception, probably in a huge marquee, the Telegraph noted.

The church is situated on the private estate of MP Richard Benyon, which means media and paparazzi hoping to get a glimpse of the momentous occasion won't have a chance.

Guest List

Family members from both sides are expected to attend Pippa and James' wedding.

Pippa's sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to take the role of maid of honor, the same role that Pippa had at her sister's wedding. Pippa's younger brother James is also expected to be there, perhaps playing the role of an usher.

Young Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also expected to have roles as well, possibly as page boy and flower girl.

Prince Harry, along with girlfriend Meghan Markle, might be there at the wedding as well as Pippa and Harry have been friends for years. It's unlikely for the Queen to be there, however.

As for James' family, guests will include his brother, the former reality TV star Spencer Matthews, who will be best man. However, Spencer's girlfriend, model Vogue Williams, may not be among the guests.

"Pippa's view is that Vogue's relationship with Spencer is still very new. It wouldn't be appropriate for her to be there after just a few months of dating," a wedding insider told The Sun. "But some people in the circle are pretty shocked because this is her future brother-in-law who's going to end up attending on his own."

"It's certainly raised eyebrows," the insider added.

It's in the details

Rumors say designer Giles Deacon is the one working on Pippa's wedding dress. He was seen carrying garment bags as he visited Pippa and her mother Carole last year. Milliner Stephen Jones was also seen leaving Pippa and James' house.