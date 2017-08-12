Katherine Heigl Weight Loss: How Ex-'Grey's Anatomy' Actress Lost 30 Pounds in 10 Days Post-Pregnancy

Former "Grey's Anatomy" actress Katherine Heigl got candid about her struggles with weight during her pregnancy. She also shared how she lost 30 pounds after giving birth.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Katherine Heigl said she gained 50 pounds during her pregnancy with third child Joshua.

In a blog post on Those Heavenly Days, Heigl revealed that she gained 50 pounds while pregnant with son Joshua. She originally intended a 25 to 30-pound weight gain. She tried to keep off the extra pounds by hiking five days a week while pregnant but it did not help.

"At a certain point, probably around 4 months I gave up the struggle and tried instead to respect my body's needs and trust my instincts," Heigl wrote.

Ten days after having Joshua, Heigl checked on the scale and learned she "miraculously dropped about 30 of the 50 pounds." Her doctor told her that the weight loss can be attributed to many factors including water retention, which the actress said resulted in her massively swollen feet.

The "Doubt" star still has some pregnancy weight to lose, which she admitted isn't as easy as the 30 pounds that magically disappeared. She said, however, that she can live with the extra pounds.

"I decided from the start that I was going to lovingly but patiently reclaim my pre-baby body, and forgive the glorious imperfections that would forever grace my new post baby body," declared Heigl, who has two older adopted daughters with husband Josh Kelly.

My morning snuggle buddies! My favorite time of day! #thoseheavenlydays #badlandsranch #morningsareformama A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on May 9, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

The "Knocked Up" actress keeps a healthy food plan through services from EatingWell and Hello Fresh. She also believes in having a positive mantra, which she chants every morning to help appreciate herself and her changing body.

The 38-year-old mom said she wants to get pregnant again despite the weight gain. Before having Joshua, the Hollywood mom originally did not think pregnancy was for her so she turned to adoption.

Heigl met her husband on the set of his music video in 2006. They were married a year later.

In 2009, the couple adopted Naleigh from South Korea. Four years later, they adopted Adalaide from Louisiana. Their family welcomed Joshua in December 2016.