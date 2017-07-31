Kathy Griffin 'Completely Exonerated' from Investigation

Comedian Kathy Griffin is no longer under federal investigation following the controversial photoshoot she did last May wherein she held up a mock bloody severed head of U.S. President Donald Trump.

REUTERS/Ringo Chiu Comedian Kathy Griffin (C) cries during a news conference in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 2, 2017.

Contrary to a slate of reports suggesting that Griffin will be sent behind bars and ones indicating that she already is, the comedian has been "completely exonerated."

She took to Twitter to share the news. "Today. The @AP has to clarify," she wrote, "I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally."

Attached to the tweet was a summary of the facts about her current predicament as well as a sample of bogus reports that have been circulating.

Shortly after the photos surfaced in May, she was fired from CNN's New Year's Eve Special, a program she has been hosting with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper since 2007. Her co-hot, like many citizens, condemned Griffin's supposedly comedic photoshoot. According to Cooper, it was "clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

In a press conference conducted last June, she apologized to the public for going "too far." At that time, the media asked Griffin if she had spoken to her "Ney Year's Eve" co-host. She burst into tears, shaking her head to confirm that she has not done so.

After months of speculation, the CNN journalist finally made it clear that he has maintained his friendship with his former co-host despite the disturbing shoot she made for Tyler Shields.

During his appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Cooper told the host, "I didn't think what she said was appropriate, but I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back."

Although the comedian has maintained a low profile since the fallout, she continues to post politically relevant content on her Twitter page.