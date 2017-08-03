Kathy Griffin Shaves Head in Support of Sister's Battle With Cancer

Standup comedian Kathy Griffin recently shaved her head in support of her sister who is currently battling cancer.

Reuters/Ringo Chiu Comedian Kathy Griffin (C) cries during a news conference in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 2, 2017.

Photos of her freshly shaved head started circulating on Monday. Her mother, Maggie, took to Twitter to share the news. She wrote, "My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being."

Her sister is undergoing chemotherapy. So far, the type of cancer she has is unclear. However, the Griffins' battle with cancer is a serious one. In 2014, the 56-year-old's brother, Gary, succumbed to esophageal cancer, after a tiring two-year battle.

Perhaps the noble act, along with her recent exoneration from a federal investigation, will restore Griffin's reputation which has been tarnished badly due to the poor joke she pulled last May. She received a lot of backlash when snaps of her photoshoot in which she carried a fake bloodied decapitated head of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Prior to Griffin's confirmation about the case being closed, fake news about her indictment were circulating. She made it clear that such reports were bogus.

Even though Trump has numerous haters, even they could see the disturbing side of the photoshoot. Griffin's CNN New Year's Eve Special co-host Anderson Cooper also thought it was inappropriate.

Prior to being "completely exonerated" from the secret service probe, Cooper made it clear that he is still friends with his former co-host, and that he hopes she will bounce back after receiving so much criticism in the past few months, as revealed in his appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Griffin was fired from CNN shortly after the first few images from the shoot surfaced. The comedian and the CNN anchor has been hosting the New Year's Eve Special since 2007.

Griffin has kept a low profile since. She, however, continues to post politically-oriented news on Twitter.