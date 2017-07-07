Kathy Griffin's Donald Trump Photo Scandal Continues: Did the Actress Confirm the Secret Service Investigation?

REUTERS / RINGO CHIU Kathy Griffin emotionally addressed the press in June regarding her controversial photo holding U.S. President Donald Trump's severed head.

It seems like comedienne Kathy Griffin just confirmed that she had been interviewed by the Secret Service after posting the controversial decapitated head photo of U.S. President Donald Trump.

On her Twitter account, Griffin uploaded a post saying, "Yes, it's true." This could be her answer to the post of New York Magazine political reporter Yashar Ali, claiming that she had been interviewed by the Secret Service personally. Ali also claimed that the investigation regarding her controversial photo is not yet over.

Yes, it's true. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 6, 2017

In early June, Griffin's lawyer Dmitry Gorin also confirmed in a statement that his client is being investigated by the Secret Service. According to Gorin, they will fully cooperate during the entire process of investigation.

He also explained that his client was just exercising her First Amendment rights to publicly tell a joke. "When you look at everything in the media, all the times entertainers make videos or express themselves in other ways, you've never seen an entertainer, let alone a comedian, be subject to a criminal investigation," he stated.

The investigation was about the highly publicized gory photo of the "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List" host holding Trump's fake decapitated head that was captured by photographer Tyler Shields, which was posted online back in May. The post received massive condemnation, which prompted the stand-up comedienne to issue a public apology.

"I'm a comic, I cross the line. I move the line and then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny, I get it," the actress said in the video that she posted on Twitter. However, the post is no longer accessible at the moment.

The incident also caused her to lose her yearly New Year's Eve hosting stint on CNN.