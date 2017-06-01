Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Dating News: Rumored Couple Spotted Boarding Private Jet Together

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been spotted boarding a private jet last week, further fuelling speculations that they are indeed in a relationship.



Reuters/Danny MoloshokJamie Foxx is reportedly dating Katie Holmes.

According to PEOPLE, Holmes and Foxx enjoyed a low-key vacation in Paris before they were seen boarding a jet. Rumors about the pair's romance have been around since 2013, and despite their silence on their relationship status, several sources have claimed that they have been together for years now.

Holmes reportedly met with Fox at a hotel during their trip. The 49-year-old actor had been in the area to film his upcoming "Robin Hood" feature film. Holmes was also seen dropping by Luc Besson's studio Cité du Cinemas, where Foxx was shooting scenes at the time.

After the supposed couple was seen together, Foxx was approached by paparazzi, who asked him if the rumors about his relationship with Holmes are true. A video obtained by the Daily Mail revealed that his response was pretty straightforward. "Fake news, fake news," the actor awkwardly answered. Holmes has yet to comment on the matter.

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise, who is currently filming for the sixth installment of his famed "Mission: Impossible" franchise. They were married from 2006 to 2012 and have a 10-year-old daughter, Suri. Fox, on the other hand, was never married but has two daughters: Corinne and Annalise.

Reports note that fans should not expect both actors to reveal anything about their personal life. Holmes and Foxx are very secretive about their relationship, possibly because Fox is friends with Holmes' former husband.

Holmes will next be seen in various movies this year, including "A Happening of Monumental Proportions," "Logan Lucky," "Coup d'Etat" and "Ocean's Eight." Foxx also has movies lined up for this year such as "All-Star Weekend" and "White Famous."