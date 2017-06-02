Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Marriage Rumors: Summer Wedding for Long-Time couple?; What 'Robin Hood' actor says

Despite never confirming they are dating, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are reportedly preparing for a summer wedding. Reports say the two are planning a private ceremony but the "Robin Hood" actor is shutting down these stories.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokJamie Foxx maintained he and Katie Holmes are not a couple despite stories swirling they plan on getting married.

Holmes and Foxx allegedly want an "under-the-radar ceremony" for their wedding, according to an unnamed source. They reportedly want to hold the event in a romantic spot in faraway Italy or France and it's mostly Foxx who wants to uphold extreme privacy for their relationship.

Foxx, however, claimed that most of the reports on him and Holmes are "fake news" after paparazzi cornered him at the Los Angeles airport, according to the Daily Mail. He said this despite the propagation of leaked images of him and Holmes jetting off for a holiday in Paris recently.

Rumors swirling about Holmes and Foxx's real status as a couple started nearly four years ago. The couple would allegedly spend most of their time at each other's homes or don wigs and disguises so they can meet up in public places. When the stories about their romance heated up, Foxx categorically denied he was dating Holmes in a 2015 interview with Nancy O' Dell for Entertainment Tonight (ET).

But stories about the couple won't die down despite Foxx's denials. ET also asked Holmes, who divorced Tom Cruise in 2012, about her romantic life in a 2016 interview. The actress never made any mention of her rumored beau. Instead, she said she's focused on daughter Suri.

This year, rumors sparked that Holmes and Foxx got engaged when the actress was seen with a diamond ring on her hand. Representatives for both actors, however, immediately issued a statement denying the engagement. "Contrary to those conclusions, they're not about to run off and make some serious commitment," a source said, as per People.