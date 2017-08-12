Katie Holmes Cast in 'The Secret' Based on Rhonda Byrne's Best-Selling Law of Attraction Book

Katie Holmes will lead the adaptation of "The Secret" from author Rhonda Byrne. The book is about the law of attraction, which became an instant best-seller following its 2006 release.

Bekah Brunstetter ("This Is Us") will write the screenplay of "The Secret" along with Rick Parks ("Ever After: A Cinderella Story"). Andy Tennant ("Sweet Home Alabama") will direct Holmes and the cast with Covert Media serving as the production outfit.

"The Secret" will delve into the story of a widow (Holmes) and her three growing kids. She enlists the help of a handyman after a terrible storm, who becomes close to the family. The handyman shares his beliefs and philosophy on the power of the universe, as it is written in Byrne's book, to Holmes and the kids.

Holmes' character eventually realizes why she is drawn to the handyman. As it turns out, they have a secret connection from her past.

"I am so excited that the film version of 'The Secret' is finally here," Byrne said in a press release. "This movie will not only be a great thrill for 'The Secret' fans across the planet, it's also certain to ripple out and touch millions more people."

Casting for the handyman and Holmes' children have not been announced so far. The movie is still in early development so production hasn't started.

The same year the book came out, Byrne produced a movie of "The Secret" that was shot in Australia. It was a dramatized documentary that featured testimonials and interviews of people who experienced how the law of attraction worked.

Oprah Winfrey loved Byrne's book and talked about believing in the power of the universe on "Larry King Live" on CNN. Ellen DeGeneres also tackled the law of attraction on her show several years ago.

"The Secret" sold over 30 million copies and was on the New York Times' Best Sellers list for 190 weeks.

Meanwhile, Holmes will be seen next in "Logan Lucky" with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig. The movie will be in theaters on Friday, Aug. 18. Holmes also has a cameo in "Ocean's Eight" with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, which will be out in summer 2018.