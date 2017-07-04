Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx news: Rumored Couple Spotted in L.A.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Jamie Foxx maintained he and Katie Holmes are not a couple despite stories swirling they plan on getting married.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been photographed less than a half mile from each other in Los Angeles, further fueling speculations that they are indeed more than just friends.

Even though Foxx previously denied dating Holmes, the two celebrities just keep popping up near each other lately. Holmes was spotted inside the parking garage of Century City Mall, while Foxx was at the Century Plaza Hotel.

Citing an unnamed eyewitness, E! News reported that the "Batman" actress went to the parking area at the same time the comedian was seen near the hotel. They were not together, but they were less than a mile away from each other at the time.

The brunette beauty sported loose-fitting shorts and a white blouse as she exited her car. Foxx also chose a casual outfit as he was seen talking on the phone.

Reports note that it was also the day Holmes marked her fifth year of being divorced from her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. The "Django Unchained" actor allegedly had luggage with him and seemed like he was waiting for someone to meet or pick him up.

The news comes after the duo's rumored Paris getaway. Last month, the "Dawson's Creek" alum was seen boarding a private jet out of the City of Lights with the singer/songwriter.

Holmes was famously married to "Mission: Impossible" actor Cruise. They tied the knot in 2006, but their six-year relationship ended in divorce. They are parents to one 11-year-old daughter, Suri. Foxx has never been married, but he has two daughters.

The 38-year-old actress will next be seen in films "Ocean's Eight," "Coup d'Etat" and "Logan Lucky." Meanwhile, Foxx is set to appear in upcoming movies "Robin Hood" and "All-Star Weekend."