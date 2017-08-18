Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise News: 'Logan Lucky' Star Looks Forward to Her Daughter's Teen Years

Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise, her only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise, is almost a teenager. This Hollywood mom, however, is not worried about her growing girl hitting puberty very soon.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Katie Holmes cannot wait for her daughter Suri Cruise to become a teenager.

Speaking with Matt Lauer on the "Today" show to promote her latest film "Logan Lucky," Holmes said that she's "totally ready" for her daughter's teenage years.

"She is 11 and a half and she's a great girl and she's doing so well and I'm enjoying this time," the 38-year-old actress said.

When Lauer pointed out that teenagers don't usually find their parents cool, Holmes said that this will not be a problem between her and her daughter.

"I never was cool. So I've got nothing to lose," the mom joked.

#happymothersday A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 14, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Holmes has a close relationship with her one and only child. In an interview with Town & Country magazine, she said that she would give up acting for her daughter if that time ever comes.

"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," Holmes said, adding that she is doing her best to give Suri a stable childhood despite raising her as a single mom.

Holmes is relishing the time she spends with Suri because she knows she will eventually want her independence.

The actress was granted full custody of Suri following her divorce from Cruise in 2011. Not much is known about Holmes' arrangement with her child's father but several rumors have speculated on Cruise's non-existent relationship with Suri.

Cruise allegedly doesn't see his daughter because of his belief in Scientology. Holmes, however, never talked badly about her ex-husband in the press despite the perceived estrangement.

Meanwhile, Holmes revealed in the same interview that she has aspirations to transition from acting to directing. She has been studying work behind the scenes but Holmes will still star in movies like "Ocean's Eight" and the adaptation to "The Secret."