'Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu' Anime Spoilers: Sword Warriors' Loyalties to Be Tested in Next Episode?

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new action-fantasy anime series, “Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu” based on the video game of the same name.

The Second Unit is back in shape and has even successfully completed their first mission with a touch of sentimentality on the side. Which historical time period will the Time Retrograde Army be headed to next?

In this week's episode, the Touken Danshi of the Second Unit were sent to Kyoto to stop the Time Retrograde Army from meddling with the Teradaya Incident, or the failed assassination plot against Ryoma Sakamoto, who happened to be Mutsunokami Yoshiyuki's former master.

Despite Mutsu's attempt to stay off of Ryoma's path, the two of them eventually met. When the Fushimi Magistrate's patrolmen, with help from the Army, cornered Ryoma, Mutsu was forced to aid his master and put it upon himself to take Ryoma safely to the Satsuma clan.

At one point, he was tempted to just runaway with his master so as to keep the man from his impending death. But Mutsu chose to stay true to his duty, settling instead with an ardent request for Ryoma to always keep his sword by his side, despite not being able to grip it anymore. It was only in this way that he could tell his master that he was, is, and always will be Ryoma's loyal protector.

The preview for next week's episode features Mutsu expressing more sentimentality about his unplanned reunion with his master. Tsurumaru Kuninaga teases him for being in such a melancholic mood before asking him whatever happened to his usual line, "Swords are so last century."

In the end, they both agree that the age of guns have indeed come, with Mutsu saying that if only Ryoma had a pistol, he would have had a better chance of surviving death. But all Ryoma had was the sword, Mutsunokami, and all this trusted sword could do was stay by his side.

The title for next week's episode is "Where Loyalty Leads," and it will surely be taking the Second Unit to yet another mission to thwart the Time Retrograde Army's evil plans.

"Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu" airs on Saturdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules as well as online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.