'Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu' Anime Spoilers: Who Is Tsurumaru Kuninaga?

Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu Official Site A screenshot of the touken danshi, Tsurumaru Kuninaga from the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu."

At the end of the fourth episode, just when Yagen was about to get fatally subdued by the Time Retrograde Army, a mysterious man clad in a white coat came out of nowhere. Who is he and what role will he play in the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu"?

He has been described as the last Sword Warrior of the Second Unit and his name is Tsurumaru Kuninaga. Fans of the game as well as its first anime adaptation, "Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru," may already be familiar with this character. And although he only played a supporting role before, he will now be a key character in the ongoing mission to thwart the historical revisionists' plans at all cost.

Tsurumaru is the manifestation of a famous tachi or Japanese long sword of the same name. This sword is said to have been forged during the Heian period by the swordsmith, Gojou Kuninaga, whose name has been inscribed on it.

The symbol of the crane has been associated with this sword, which accounts for Tsurumaru's crane-like appearance and grace in battle. He has been quoted as saying, "Pure white clothes are good enough. When they get dyed red on the battlefield, I'll become like a crane right?"

Soma Saito, who sings the anime series' opening theme, also does the voice of Tsurumaru. When asked about his impression of the character, Saito said that although the core characteristics have remained unchanged from the game, the anime adaptation of Tsurumaru has now gained a livelier and larger character design.

"He is the epitome of surprises and I hope that he brings along surprises to all of us," Saito added.

Indeed, Tsurumaru is someone who professes to hate boredom and is always seeking out surprises to liven up his endless longevity. He is said to be the best-preserved blade from the Heian period, and despite his turbulent history — or maybe as a result of it — he has acquired a tendency for mischief. He likes surprising others just as much as he loves getting surprised himself.

Fans can catch Tsurumaru and the rest of the Touken Danshi comprising the Second Unit on "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu," airing on Saturdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules as well as online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.