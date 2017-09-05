'Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu' Episode 11 Spoilers: Conflicted Kunihiro Horikawa to Betray Duty for Emotion?

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new action-fantasy anime series, “Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu” based on the video game of the same name.

How will meeting their former master influence Horikawa Kunihiro's actions as the Second Unit's battle against the Time Retrograde Army continues on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu"?

All of their training as Touken Danshi (Sword Warriors) did not prove to be enough to harden Kunihiro and Izuminokami Kanesada's emotions from an inevitable encounter with their former master, Tochizou Hijikata. Despite their strength and fierceness in battle, the two warriors, who used to be the swords that Hijikata wielded together, could not help but be heartbroken over their master's impending fate.

But while Kanesada was able to set his emotions aside for the sake of fulfilling their sworn duty to protect history, Kunihiro did not seem to be just as strong-willed and selfless as his partner.

By the end of this week's episode, it seemed that Kunihiro may be planning on tampering with history in order to change Hijikata's fate. Could the sword warrior be thinking of killing Sakamoto earlier than the opportune time, just as he told his partner they should? How will such a betrayal affect Kanesada as well as Sakamoto's former sword, Mutsunokami Yoshiyuki?

The preview for the next episode titled "Iron Law" also suggests that Kunihiro is planning on betraying his duty as a sword warrior in order to protect what is truly important for himself and for Kanesada. But are his plans already set in stone, or will something or someone manage to change his mind before he does something that sabotages everything that they have been fighting for?

The Time Retrograde Army is getting desperate, and a potential conflict may just break out within the Second Unit's rank. Can the sword warriors continue to put duty above emotions, even after all hell has broken loose?

"Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu" airs on Saturdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules as well as online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.