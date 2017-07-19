'Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu' Episode 4 Spoilers: Where Will the Time Retrograde Army Strike Next?

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new action-fantasy anime series, “Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu” based on the video game of the same name.

Unit 2 may have been able to stop the Time Retrograde Army this one time. But who knows where the enemies will strike next on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu?"

The previous episode saw the forces of good successfully stop the Time Retrograde Army from altering history. Failure at this particular mission might have led to Japan never opening its borders to the outside world.

Moreover, fans also got to see more interactions between Mutsunokami and Horikawa as they infiltrated a base of master-less samurai. These warriors were all aiming to expel foreigners from Japan, and had Mutsunokami and Horikawa not succeeded in slipping into their base, the entire mission might have undoubtedly failed.

The official trailer for the next episode does not really reveal much of what the crew's next mission will be. It only features Horikawa and Mutsunokami talking about their recent success. Mutsunokami is also teasing Horikawa about his acting skills and even convinces the kid to do some impersonations of their comrades.

The trailer does, however, reveal that he upcoming episode will be titled "What I Wanted to Protect!"

Could this title be referring to the warriors' own personal desires to protect the most important persons in their lives? Will the Time Retrograde Army's next assault be endangering the people, places, or things that they hold dear?

Whatever it is that's coming next, one of the things that fans are looking forward to is the fight sequences in each episode, as well as the piece of Japanese history that each mission focuses on.

What part of history will the enemies be targeting next? And will Horikawa's mimicking skills come in handy once more?

"Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu" airs on Saturdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. More airing schedules in other networks are available on the series' official site. Episodes can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.