'Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu' Episode 8 Spoilers: The First Unit Goes on a Mission as the Second Unit Recuperates

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new action-fantasy anime series, “Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu” based on the video game of the same name.

Since the Second Unit is temporarily out of commission due to a couple of injured members, it's the First Unit's turn to show what they've got on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu." What types of challenges await Captain Yamambagiri and his crew as the Touken Danshi's quest to stop the Time Retrograde Army continues?

The previously concluded episode gave fans a reason to sigh in relief after confirming, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the previously critically injured Tonbokiri is alive and is decently recovering at the Citadel.

Fans on Reddit have also taken note of the astounding details brought into the design of each Touken Danshi's room. The said rooms have been custom-made based on each character's personality, the period when he was forged, and the lore that surrounds his very origin. Even the Saniwa's room speaks of his character and status, boasting of the most modern designs, but seemingly containing the oldest of things.

Most of the characters recently introduced to be part of the First Unit have previously appeared on "Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru," which depicted the Touken Danshi's lives at the Citadel. This was the first anime adaptation of the "Touken Ranbu" game. It for 12 episodes in 2016.

As already mentioned above, Yamambagiri is the captain of the First Unit. He is said to have been made by the same swordsmith that forged Horikawa of the Second Unit. Additionally, his emotional sensitivity can be attested to an inferiority complex he feels over having been made as a replica of another sword, according to Manga Tokyo.

Emotional or not, Yamambagiri and his crew have just been dispatched on their next mission, and fans can definitely expect more mesmerizing fight scenes in the upcoming episodes.

"Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu" airs on Saturdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules as well as online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.