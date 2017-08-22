'Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu' Episode 9 Spoilers: Second Unit Is Back in Action

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new action-fantasy anime series, “Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu” based on the video game of the same name.

They may have been out of commission for a while, but the Touken Danshi of the Second Unit are finally back on their feet and are ready to take on another mission on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu."

This week's episode saw the First Unit take on and finish a mission against the Time Retrograde Army. But aside from their efficiency in battle, the men of the First Unit were also shown putting up a small soup kitchen. They did this to help out those that had been greatly affected by the recent events with the street slasher.

The gesture perfectly showed a gentler side to the tough warriors who have been working hard to protect history all across time and space. They do not only complete their missions, but they have also become well aware of the effects of their battles with the Time Retrograde Army to the people around them.

Although viewers of the series are glad to have the Second Unit back, some are also hoping for more episodes featuring the First Unit in the future.

Also, since no action sequences were shown in this episode, the series may make up for it with the next, titled "Former Master." Which former master will the Second Unit be encountering and what type of mission could possibly bring them in the path of one?

Moreover, what new shenanigans will the Time Retrograde Army be up to this time? Are the members of the Second Unit truly ready to get back out on the battlefield, or is it too early to tell?

"Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu" airs on Saturdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules as well as online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.