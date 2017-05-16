Katy Perry 2017 Tour US Dates, Details: Tickets Go to Be Available for Pre-sale on May 18

As soon as pop superstar Katy Perry has finished announcing her new album "Witness" on Monday, May 15, she adds that her 2017 tour will start in September this year. The 43-date tour will make a stop in at least eight cities and states. So, how can her fans secure tour tickets?

Reuters/Jean-Paul PelissierSinger Katy Perry poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event, during the 69th Cannes Film Festival, in Antibes, France, May 19, 2016.

Katy Perry's nationwide tour is called "Witness: The Tour," and tickets for the events are expected to be publicly available on Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m. EDT according to the International Business Times. The demand for these tickets is such that they are expected to be gone in a matter of hours, or even minutes. Katy Perry fans can secure their tickets earlier by taking advantage of the pre-sale that the tour organizers will hold from Thursday, May 18.

The pre-sale event will start at 9 a.m. EDT, and participants looking to make an advance purchase can go to the tour's pre-sale page on Perry's official website. Once there, pre-sale buyers can sign up for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program to secure their tour passes early.

Citi card holders also have another way to get their tickets ahead of the May 22 sale. According to Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer for Citi, "Citi card members will have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets for what promises to be one of the biggest and most memorable tours of the year," as quoted by E!

Citi will have their own Private Pass program, through which tickets to "Witness: The Tour" will be made available starting May 18 at 12 p.m. EDT and will run up until May 20 at 10 p.m. EDT.

"Witness: The Tour" starts on Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and it will pass through Montreal, Ontario, New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Detroit, Cleveland, Atlanta and more. Its last stop is Vancouver on Feb. 5, 2018.