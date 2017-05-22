Katy Perry 'American Idol' Judge Latest News: ABC Confirms 'Swish Swish' Singer's Spot in Judges' Seat

Katy Perry gets the first seat in the panel of the "American Idol" reboot.

Reuters/Yuri GripasKaty Perry to join the panel of judges in the "American Idol" reboot.

During ABC's Upfront presentation on Tuesday, the network announced that the "Swish Swish" singer will be one of the main judges of the upcoming reboot.

"Katy is a superstar and a fantastic addition to the long list of great 'Idol' judges," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey stated during the panel held at New York City's Lincoln Center. He also mentioned they "we're pulling out all the stops to make 'Idol' bigger and better than ever."

Perry also expressed her excitement about her participation in the show in a statement, saying she is very honored to be the first judge named for the continuation of the "American Idol" franchise.

"I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."

Meanwhile, Perry's appearance on the show earned positive comments from singer Adam Lambert, who also happens to be one of the popular past contestants of the canceled singing reality competition that originally came from Fox.

The "American Idol" season 8 finalist shared with ET Online during the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in California that Perry will be a great addition to the show. He also noted that Perry has a long history with the competition since she already guested on it several times during its first run.

Lambert also revealed that he is open to the idea of being one of the judges of the reboot if ABC asks him to, since he already has experience in judging a music competition when he appeared in X Factor Australia last year.

ABC will launch the "American Idol" reboot sometime in 2018.