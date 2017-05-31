Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Feud Rumors: 'Swish Swish' Singer Finally Confirms Ongoing Feud With 'Bad Blood' Songstress

The rumored rift between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry began after the pop-country singer released the song "Bad Blood," which was speculated to be about her falling out with the latter. However, none of the Grammy Award-winning musicians talked about their fight, until now.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokKaty Perry admits in an interview with James Corden that she and Taylor Swift are not in good terms.

Swift previously confirmed in an interview with Rolling Stone that the hit song was about another female musician, but she did not mention who it was for during that time. However, Perry finally revealed that the two of them have been fighting about something for quite a while already.

During her guesting at the Carpool Karaoke segment of "The Late Late Show With James Corden," Perry confirmed her ongoing beef with Swift.

According to "Swish Swish" singer, their feud started because of a problem with some backing dancers, who asked her permission to join Swift's tour while waiting for Perry's own tour. The 32-year-old singer claimed that she allowed them to do it, since she was not on a record cycle during that time. However, she also told the dancers that she would be back on the record cycle in a year's time, so they should put a 30-day contingency in their contract if they still wanted to work with her again.

Their problem began when she texted the backing dancers that she would be back on the touring schedule. "I texted all of them because I'm very close with them. And I said, 'Look, just FYI, I'm about to start. I want to put the word out there,'" Perry stated in the interview. "And they said 'Okay, well we're going to go and talk to management about it.' And they did, and they got fired. And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn't speak to me."

Perry claimed that she tried to call Swift on the phone, but she never answered. Then Swift allegedly wrote a song about her. However, she also said that she is now ready to put everything behind her and patch things up with her former friend if the other party wants to. "I think, personally, that women together, not divided, and, like, none of this petty [bleep], women together will heal the world," Perry stated.

Meanwhile, Swift remains mum about the feud at the moment.