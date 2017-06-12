Katy Perry 'Forgives' Taylor Swift and Apologizes for Long-Running Feud

Pop singer Katy Perry has finally decided to bury the hatchet when it comes to her long-running feud with fellow pop artist Taylor Swift.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)Singer Katy Perry performing at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California in March 2017.

In an interview with Arianna Huffington for The Thrive Global Podcast on Saturday, June 10, Perry was asked if she was willing to let go of her grudge against swift and forgive her.

"I am ready to let it go," Perry said. "I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her."

"I think it's actually like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world," she continued.

The "Bon Appetit" singer also mentioned that she thought Swift was a "fantastic songwriter," and that she thought that the two of them could come together as representatives of strong women even if they have their differences.

"Like maybe I don't agree with everything she does and she doesn't agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion," Perry explained.

Rumors of a rift between the two famous musical artists surfaced shortly before the release of Swift's song "Bad Blood" back in 2014. The "Blank Space" singer hinted in an interview that she had become enemies with a high-profile musician over some business dealings.

It was last month that Perry openly admitted in a Carpool Karaoke interview with James Corden that there a "situation" going on between her and Swift.

"She started it and it's time for her to finish it," she said at that time.

Perry's forgiveness and apology for Swift comes a day after the "Shake It Off" singer put her music back on Spotify, on the same day that the former's new album "Witness" was released. Swift's move is believed by some as a deliberate effort on her part to undermine Perry's album launch.

It can be recalled that Swift removed her songs from the streaming service back in 2014 after she criticized the platform's effect on the music industry.