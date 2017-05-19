Katy Perry News: New Song With Nicki Minaj Reignites Rift With Taylor Swift?

Katy Perry's latest released track titled "Swish, Swish" that features rapper Nicki Minaj is believed to have reignited her rift with country-turned-pop singer Taylor Swift.

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonMetropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - 01/05/17 - Singer Katy Perry.

"Swish, Swish" is the fourth track on Perry's upcoming "Witness" album. Quickly after the song was made available, speculations spread that it was definitely about Swift.

However, when Perry was talking to Entertainment Weekly before "Swish, Swish" was even released, the music artist said: "This record is not about anyone else! ... It's not even about me! It's about everything that I see out there that I digest."

The "Chained to the Rhythm" artist also talked about how the "world is going to be a better place" when women come together and unite.

SWISH SWISH ft. @NICKIMINAJ link in bio A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 18, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Apparently, Perry's words were not enough to stop the wild theories from swirling around. People were quick to dissect the lyrics of "Swish, Swish" and provided several arguments on why they think it is about Swift.

First off, according to PopSugar, the "Swish, Swish" title itself sounds very close to the name Swift. Some of the lyrics were also linked to previous instances and social media posts that were believed to have been said because of the Perry-Swift scuffle.

In 2014, back when the singers' clash was still relatively new, Perry tweeted, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing." Fans were quick to assume that Swift was the one in the sheep's clothing since people allege her as someone who has "embraced the victimhood."

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

Now, coincidentally (or not), "Swish, Swish" opens with the lines: "A tiger / Don't lose no sleep / Don't need opinions / From a shellfish or a sheep."

On the other hand, Minaj has also been in a misunderstanding with Swift before. In 2015, Minaj and Swift had a very controversial Twitter exchange after that year's MTV Music Video Awards nominees were announced.

As for Minaj, she is also allegedly referring to Swift on "Swish, Swish" when she raps: "Don't be tryna double back / I already despise you / All that fake love you showin' / Couldn't even disguise you."

Meanwhile, just like many people, Ruby Rose is also convinced that "Swish, Swish" is a song attacking her friend, Swift. The "Orange Is the New Black" actress posted a series of tweets reacting to the song. At one point, according to PEOPLE, she seemed to have expressed it's a "bummer" that Perry went from being a "political activist" to going "low."

Perry's "Witness" album is now available for pre-order and will be released on June 9.