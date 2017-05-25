Katy Perry News: Singer Wants Feud With Taylor Swift Done but She's Not Making the First Move

In a very rare occasion, Katy Perry spoke at length about her rift with Taylor Swift and said she wants it to be over but implied she is not making the first move.

Perry made an appearance in the "Carpool Karaoke" segment of a recent episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" where she shared her side of the story about her long-time feud with Swift.

Katy Perry Wants the Rift be Over

In the segment, Perry and Corden sang the former's latest track released titled "Swish Swish," which is rumored to be about Swift. This prompted Corden to ask about the "Taylor beef" which Perry cordially answered.

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer confirmed the long-time rumor that it was about backing dancers who worked for both of them and said, "Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it."

After narrating her side of the story, Perry admitted, "I'm ready for that BS to be done."

What Really Happened?

Perry put into context what happened. According to her, back when she was taking some time off from making music, three of her backing dancers asked her if they could join Swift's tour to which she agreed.

Perry advised them "to put a 30-day contingency in your contract" so that when she went back on tour, her backing dancers could share the stage with her again. However, when that time came, Swift's management allegedly fired them.

Perry claimed she decided to "do the right thing" and tried calling Swift to talk about the issue but said it was a "full shutdown." She called it quits when Swift wrote a song about her, which many fans assume to be the song titled "Bad Blood."

It's Time for Swift to Make the Call

When Corden asked Perry if there was a chance to hash things out between her and Swift, Perry positively responded and added that united, women can heal the world. However, she explained: "There is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there's going to be a reaction."

Corden then clarified that if one day Swift reached out to Perry to iron things out, would that mean the end of their feud? Perry answered, "100 percent."