Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Attend Mutual Friend's Party; Are They Reuniting?

Bumping into a former beau might be awkward, but Katy Perry and Orlando Boom kept it civil when they ran into each other at a mutual friend's party.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 12, 2017.

Perry and Bloom were spotted together in Jennifer Meyer's 40th birthday celebration this weekend. The two were seen talking to each other. They were even captured on an Instagram story.

A post shared by Orlando Bloom BR (@orlandobloombr) on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

In the leftmost side of the video, Perry was seen sporting her newly chopped hair. She was wearing a red and white checkered top and blue fitted skirt.

On the other hand, Bloom, her former flame, was spotted wearing a black and brown varsity jacket over a shirt. He casually paired it with a black baseball cap and dark pants. It looks like not much is happening between the two, though.

Shippers of the two might wonder if they are getting back together. But it does not seem like it.

According to PEOPLE.com, Perry and Bloom's conversation was just "a brief chat." The publication's source also said that the two merely said hello to each other.

Besides that, the two were spotted not being "too friendly" with each other. The two "hung out with separate friends" as well during Meyer's birthday bash.

In addition to that, a source told Us Weekly that the two did bump into each other. Yet, other than that, Perry and Bloom did not spend more time with one other.

The report also suggests that the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star look like they are already moving forward with their lives. Us Weekly's source also noted that the two did not leave Meyer's party together.

Perry and Bloom dating reports started last year after they were spotted at the Golden Globes Award after party. However, they decided to end their relationship in March after months of dating.