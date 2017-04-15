Ryan Phillippe Shuts Down Katy Perry Dating Rumors; Tells Tabloids to 'Stop Flying Helicopters' Over Home

Ryan Phillippe has had enough of the tabloid rumors that say he is dating pop icon Katy Perry as he shut them down in a recent tweet and asked that they stop flying helicopters over his home.

Phillippe and Perry have reportedly been linked to each other in a romantic way by tabloid papers, but the only problem was none of it was true. The actor made sure to get that message across through a recent tweet.

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE.



thx — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

Judging from Phillippe's tirade, it looks like tabloids were very much convinced that they would somehow photograph Perry inside Phillippe's home for them to corroborate claims of the two dating that they resorted to flying helicopters over the area. However, the problem is the two hardly know each other.

Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol. — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

Almost a day after Phillippe sent out the said tweet, the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer responded with a funny tone but also clearly implied that she barely knows Phillippe as well.

Perry replied to Phillippe's tweet, saying: "Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol."

The singer also poked more fun on the situation by jokingly telling Phillippe to "let her out of the basement."

It appears the dating rumors that link the two are without any basis, now that they have both confirmed that they know little to none about each other.

It is worth noting that Perry has just gone through a break-up with actor Orlando Bloom. Despite fans rooting for them to continue their relationship, the former couple agree that they remain good friends even after they parted ways.

In a recent ELLE UK interview, Bloom talked about his relationship with Perry, saying: "It's good. We're all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don't have to be about hate."

As for Phillippe, the "Shooter" actor also went through a break-up in November 2016 with five-year girlfriend Paulina Slagter. The two were engaged for 10 months before the split.