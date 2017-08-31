Katy Perry Sued by Former Stagehand Who Lost Toe During 'Prismatic' Tour

(Photo: REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK) Katy Perry is being sued by a former stagehand.

Katy Perry has reportedly been sued by a former stagehand claiming to have lost a toe while working on the pop diva's concert tour.

According to reports, a woman named Christina Fish claims Perry must be held liable for the injuries she sustained while working as a stagehand in the singer's "Prismatic World Tour" in 2014. Fish suffered an injury to her big toe that eventually resulted in amputation.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ note that on the day the accident happened, Fish was asked to move a wall backstage. However, it became stuck and ended up rolling over her foot. Fish said she felt her shoe "filling up with blood" and even though she was given ice, no one called an ambulance for her. She was forced to call a friend to bring her to a nearby hospital instead.

Aside from the physical pain, Fish explained that she also struggled with emotional distress because she was ordered by doctors to keep her "dead toe" for an easier amputation. Fish added that the injury significantly affected her life because her passion for yoga has turned into a distant memory now that her big toe is gone. The lawsuit indicated that Fish is suing Live Nation, Perry, as well as multiple stage production companies involved.

The "Prismatic World Tour" was launched to promote Perry's fourth album, "Prism." The series of concerts kicked off in Northern Ireland on May 7, 2014 and wrapped up in Costa Rica on Oct. 18, 2015. As Fox News points out, it currently holds the record as Perry's most successful tour, grossing over $200 million.

Perry recently hosted this year's Video Music Awards for the first time. The blonde beauty also performed her latest single, "Swish, Swish," with Nicki Minaj at the Los Angeles show. One of the highlights of the night was when she wore a holographic Moonwoman space suit in honor of the event's iconic Moon Person trophy.