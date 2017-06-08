Katy Perry Talks Preacher Parents Disagreeing With 'Bon Appetit' Song

Katy Perry's parents may not be happy with the hypersexualized innuendos in her new song "Bon Appetit," but the pop star who has renounced her preacher parents' faith insists that her family is still full of love.

(Photo: Instagram/Maryarises)Mary Hudson poses with her daughter, Katy Perry, at a UNICEF event, November 2016.

Perry, the 32-year-old singer who releases her fifth studio album Witness tomorrow, admitted that her parents, Keith and Mary Hudson, did not love the suggestive lyrics in her "Bon Appetit" single.

"The thing about it is, which is such a weird thing, to really understand we agree to disagree but still with loving space," Perry reportedly told the Nova's Smallzy's Surgery radio show this week, according to Daily Mail. "We all come from different places... you can have your belief system, nobody is telling you to not believe your beliefs but you can also come from a space of love. That's what my family and I exercise all the time."

In an interview posted by Charisma magazine last month, Perry's mother, Mary, spoke about some of the criticism she receives for her daughter's choices that don't fall in line with her Christian upbringing.

"I get a lot of negative vibes," Hudson said. "People ask us, 'How could you have a daughter like that?'"

In the face of criticism, the Hudsons have asked people to pray for their daughter.

"I want you to pray for my daughter," Perry's father, Keith, previously said when he spoke at the Church of Grace in Yorba Linda, California, last year, according to Radar Online. "Don't judge her, pray for her."

Although they have not agreed with all of her music, they have supported her by attending award shows with the singer. While some may question the Hudsons' support of their daughter at events like the Grammys even when they don't agree with all of her music, Keith believes he is doing what Jesus would.

"Where do you think Jesus would go? A lot of them in the industry have walked with the Lord or grew up in church," he told those listening at the church. "If you are a parent who agrees with everything your son or daughter does, stand up, we'll shoot you, get rid of you now because you been walking in a lie."