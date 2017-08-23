Katy Perry Teases 'Swish Swish' Music Video on Social Media

REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK Katy Perry is dropping her 'Swish Swish' music video this week.

Katy Perry is set to release the official music video for her single, "Swish Swish." The singer recently teased the star-studded clip on social media.

The teaser clip opened with an introduction of the music video. "Get ready for the hottest mess in history," the intro said, as it revealed that the video takes place at a basketball game between the Sheep and the Tigers.

It then proceeded to present the characters in the music video, beginning with Perry as the captain of the Tigers team, Molly Shannon as the Tigers coach, while Terry Crews played the Sheep coach. As for the captain of the Sheep team, Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson, who played Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on "Game of Thrones," filled that role.

The music video also starred "Glee" alum Jenna Ushkowitz, "Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo, and Christine Sydelko, who was the subject of an Internet meme. The announcers were played by real-life sportscasters Bill Walton and Rich Eisen.

Nicki Minaj, who was also featured on the track, was billed as "herself" in the music video. The teaser clip also promised that "many other surprises" were in store. The official "Swish Swish" music video is set to drop sometime this week, though an exact date is unknown.

"Swish Swish" is the third single off of Perry's "Witness" album, which was released earlier this year. The track is said to be a response to Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood," which has been rumored to be about her feud with Perry.

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer has said that she is open to reconciling and burying the hatchet. However, while speaking on the SiriusXM program "The Morning Mash Up" recently, Perry said she has yet to receive a response from the "Wildest Dreams" hitmaker.

"Listen, I'd love for the beef to end. I'd love to take it off the barbecue," she said (via Fox News). "I'm down, but I haven't heard anything of it."