Katy Perry 'WITNESS: The Tour' 2018 News: Artist Announces Tour Dates in Australia

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Singer Katy Perry performing at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California in March 2017.

Katy Perry will have her "WITNESS: The Tour" this year in Australia, which she announced herself while guesting at an event hosting Aussies.

The "Swish Swish" singer announced at the red carpet event in Myer – Australia's biggest department store located in Sydney – that she will hold her "WITNESS: The Tour" in the country in 2018.

Aside from being the biggest department store in Australia, Myer will also be the principal and rights partner for Perry's "WITNESS" tour. Myer will be giving 8,000 lucky fans of Perry tickets to the artist's upcoming tour.

Instagram/KatyPerry Katy Perry has announced the dates to the Australian leg of her "WITNESS: The Tour" in 2018.

Perry reportedly wore a tight electric blue leather suit called "80s Blade Runner" at the Myer red carpet event. She took photos with her fans and signed several autographs for them for almost an hour and then announced the dates for her "WITNESS" tour in Australia.

The tour will begin at the Perth Arena on July 24 next year. Her next show will be at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on July 30, Rod Laver Arena on Aug. 2 and 3, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Aug. 8, and Qudos Bank Arena on Aug. 13 and 14.

Aside from announcing the dates of the Australian leg of her tour and spending time pleasing her fans, she also paid tribute to Sia and Hayden James for their collaboration on her songs.

"(The Australian connection) is Hayden James who I love and adore and Sia, who is one of my best friends," Perry revealed.

Sia collaborated on the lyrics for Perry's "Chained to the Rhythm" and "Hey Hey Hey," while Hayden helped on Perry's song, "Bigger Than Me."

The "Fireworks" artist teased about what fans can expect from her "WITNESS" tour.

While jokingly ruling out a live therapy session on stage, she promises that her fans will get "a lot of heart" from her tour.

"You know my shows, you've been to my shows and it's always a lot of fun, it is a good time. Life is not so fun something so we make sure to have fun at a Katy Perry show," the artist said, as quoted by The Daily Telegraph.

Tickets for Perry's "WITNESS: The Tour" in 2018 will go on sale this July 19.