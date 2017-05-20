Katy Perry's New Album 'Witness' Will Release Next Month

Grammy-nominee music artist Katy Perry has recently announced her newest album called "Witness" that will be released next month.

REUTERS/Lucy NicholsonSkip Marley and Katy Perry perform "Chained to the Rhythm" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017.

Earlier this week, news about Perry's new album broke through a release posted on her official website. It has also been revealed that her album titled "Witness" will hit the shelves on Friday, June 9.

According to the announcement post on Perry's website, "With Witness, Katy reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire."

"Witness" will include the singles "Chained to the Rhythm" with Skip Marley and her most recent release "Bon Appétit" featuring Migos.

This is not the first time that avid fans of the pop singer heard about "Witness." Rumors about the unannounced album at the time started when Perry had a food truck stationed at Times Square in New York City where she gave free cherry pies to everyone.

Eagle-eyed fans took note of the "Project Witness" written on the said food truck's license plate and immediately assumed that it means something else and bigger is coming from the pop singer.

The speculations intensified when Perry walked the Met Gala red carpet. Her overall ensemble includes a headpiece that has a black wire going across her forehead making the word "Witness" while the "i" has been replaced with an eyeball art.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - 01/05/17 - Singer Katy Perry.

The music artist earlier revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she initially made as much as 40 songs for the album but it was later on narrowed down to 15. In the same interview, Perry referred to her then unnamed album as "quite brave," adding: "Sonically, it's fun and dance-y and dark and light. It's all of these things. It definitely is a change."

Alongside the release of her album, Perry's team has also announced her "Witness" concert tour across the North America region.

On other news, ABC has also recently confirmed that Perry is going to be one of the judges for the upcoming reboot of the reality talent show "American Idol."

"Witness," released under Capitol Records, is going to be Perry's fifth album.