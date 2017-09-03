Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder Pair Up Onscreen Again for Rom-Com Film 'Destination Wedding'

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Cast member Keanu Reeves poses at a special screening of 'John Wick' in Los Angeles, California October 22, 2014.

Twenty-five years since they top-billed Francis Ford Coppola's "Bram Stoker's Dracula," Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are teaming up again for a new romantic comedy film. Titled "Destination Wedding," the film will mark the two stars' third big-screen collaboration since 1992.

Directed by "Mad About You" writer and executive producer Victor Levin and executive-produced by Wayne Marc Godfrey of The Fyzz Facility and Cassian Elwes of Elevated Films, "Destination Wedding" is a romantic comedy film that centers on two despondent and bleak wedding guests who get charmed by each other during the event. The description for the film reveals that the two, played by Reeves and Ryder, are disliked by their fellow guests, but they gradually develop some level of respect for each other over time until they find themselves having a mutual affection.

According to reports, The Fyzz Facility bankrolled the entire production for "Destination Wedding," while Gail Lyon, Elizabeth Dell and Robert Jones produced the film for Sunshine Pictures, Two Camel Films and The Fyzz Facility, respectively. Filming for the upcoming movie recently wrapped in central California.

In a recent statement, Jones commended Reeves and Ryder for their effective portrayal of their respective characters. "When comedy is seated in character and truth it's both funny and moving, and on that basis Vic's screenplay is one of the best I've read in a long time. Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are wonderfully skillful actors and their chemistry on-screen truly brings these irascible characters to life," he said.

Reeves and Ryder were first paired up onscreen in 1992 when they played Jonathan Harker and Mina in Coppola's version of "Bram Stoker's Dracula." In 2006, they also played a romantically entangled pair in the science fiction thriller "A Scanner Darkly."

As of this writing, "Destination Wedding" does not have a release date yet so fans should stay tuned for more updates.