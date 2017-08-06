'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' 10-Year Anniversary Special to Air in September, Sneak Peek Teases Secrets Coming Out

Facebook/kuwtk 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will air a 10-year Anniversary Special on Sept. 24.

It has been a decade since "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" first debuted on television and introduced the world to Kim Kardashian and co. And in order to celebrate the milestone, E! will be airing a 10-year Anniversary Special.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians'" first season premiered in October 2007. Ten years later, the family has established itself as one of the most popular on social media and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters all have blossoming careers. A lot has happened in the past decade, and the Anniversary Special will dive into some of the show's highlights.

Ryan Seacrest, who also serves as an executive producer of the show, will be hosting the 10-year Anniversary Special. The episode will run for 90 minutes and will feature all the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"Since the show's inception 10 years ago, viewers have watched the family evolve, grow and become a huge part of today's pop culture zeitgeist," E! EVP for Programming & Development Jeff Olde said (via Deadline). "In celebrating the family's decade on the air, we are extremely grateful for the fans all over the world who have 'kept up' since the beginning."

A minute-long sneak peek at the special has also been released by the network. It opened with scenes from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and saw the family entering a beautifully arranged set. Seacrest welcomed the ladies, who appeared in front of a live audience. By the looks of it, there was a lot of laughs and sharing involved.

The sneak peek revealed that Khloe met her current boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, through a blind date. Kim also recalled a particularly funny anecdote involving the mispronunciation of her last name.

And while the family have shared good times, they have also been through more challenging moments. The special will see them sharing some of the bad times they have experienced. The clip also featured Kourtney going undercover and interviewing people on the street. In the last scene, Seacrest teased of secrets coming out.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" 10-year Anniversary Special will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 24 on E!

Watch the sneak peek below: