'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' News: Kanye West to Appear in More Episodes; Kim Becomes Emotional Recalling Paris Robbery

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The past few months have been extremely difficult for the Kardashian–West couple with Kim having been the victim of a traumatic robbery in Paris in October last year which was followed by Kanye's hospitalization for exhaustion and sleep deprivation the following month. Since then, the power couple has mostly stayed away from the limelight but viewers will still be able to see how Kim and Kanye coped with these hardships in the newest season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Reuters/Eduardo MunozKim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016.

Kanye's previous appearances in the Kardashian's long-running reality series have been sporadic at best but according to reports, viewers will see much more of him in season 13.

"Kanye is really trying to please Kim. He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her. He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her. The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her," a source reportedly told People.

The couple has been the subject of divorce rumors for quite some time now with reports suggesting that Kim could no longer support Kanye's erratic behavior. However, this latest development seems to suggest that the pair is weathering the storm and they are intent on working on their issues.

Meanwhile, E! released a promo for season 13 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" earlier this month and it previews some of the events that will be featured in the upcoming installment.

In the video, Kim recalls her painful experience as Kourtney and Khloe comfort their sister who is, understandably, in tears. Later on, a montage of happier times is interrupted by another emotional clip of Kim as she is being informed of her husband's hospitalization.

"Don't scare me, please. What's going on? I think he really needs me, and I have to get home," Kim says in the clip.

Season 13 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is scheduled to premiere in March on E!